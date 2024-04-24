Indiana Fever: Full WNBA preseason schedule and how to watch
The Indiana Fever have become one of the WNBA's must-watch teams with the addition of phenom Caitlin Clark. Here's how to catch their preseason slate.
By Ian Levy
After several tough seasons, the Indiana Fever are suddenly at the center of the WNBA universe. They haven't finished with a winning record since 2015 and haven't made the playoffs since 2016. But they have the reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft and now, Caitlin Clark.
It's only been a few weeks since Clark wrapped a remarkable season and college career, leaving Iowa as the all-time leading scorer in college basketball, men's or women's, and generating unmatched interest and enthusiasm for women's college basketball.
Clark joins a roster that was short on wins last season but has a lot of interesting talent and should be much more competitive this year, regardless of what she provides. Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Smith, in her second season, 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds and together she and Boston form an imposing frontline. They'll also return last season's leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell and veteran role players like Lexie Hull, Erica Wheeler and Victoria Vivians.
There have been some questions about how well Clark's game will transition to the WNBA and the rapidly approaching preseason will be everyone's first chance to see Clark and the rest of this talented roster begin to put things together.
Indiana Fever preseason schedule
- at Dallas Wings — May 3, 8:00 p.m. ET — College Park Center, Arlington, TX
- vs Atlanta Dream — May 10, 7:00 p.m. ET — Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Fever fans will have to wait until May 10 to see Caitlin Clark make her home debut. If you're lucky enough to live in Dallas, the game against the Wings will be available on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Both games will also be available on WNBA League Pass, an incredible value at $34.99 for the entire season. If you're someone who doesn't like long-term commitments you can also purchase individual games on League Pass for $2.99.
The Fever will start their regular season Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the road against the Connecticut Sun. Fans everywhere will be able to watch that game on ESPN2. The Fever play their home opener against the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m., with Amazon Prime carrying the game.