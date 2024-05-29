Injured former Phillies star using looming matchup as motivation to return early
By Thomas Erbe
Going into this week, no team in Major League Baseball was on a bigger roll than the Philadelphia Phillies. They have the best record in baseball and lead the National League East division by five games over the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are in complete control of their season, looking to capture the championship that has eluded them as of late.
Up in Milwaukee, the Brewers are taking care of business themselves. After their former manager, Craig Counsell, turned heel out of nowhere to join the Chicago Cubs, many believed the Brewers would suffer a significant fall in production due to losing one of the best skippers in the game. But Pat Murphy has taken over and has his team leading the National League Central — 3.5 games clear of Counsell's Cubs.
These two division leaders are gearing up for their upcoming matchup in Philadelphia, starting on June 3. But this game is going to be more about potential division leaders facing off. An injured player is hurrying to get back to full strength, specifically for this matchup for very personal reasons.
Rhys Hoskins hurrying through rehab to return to Philadelphia
Over the offseason, former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins worked the free agency market and wound up signing a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has not played since May 14 due to a strained hamstring. However, manager Murphy said Hoskins has begun to run on the field and is eyeing a return in time to play the Phillies in Philadelphia.
As a member of the Phillies for six seasons, Hoskins helped the team reach the World Series in 2022. They fell short of the Houston Astros but were primed to run it back in 2023. However, Hoskins suffered an injury in spring training, ending his season and, ultimately, his career in Philadelphia.
Should Hoskins be able to return by June 3, he will be able to play against the team that drafted him in the city he played in for over half of a decade. This could be appointment television just to see how the Philly fans will welcome Hoskins back to the City of Brotherly Love.