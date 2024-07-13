Inside the Clubhouse: Trade deadline buzz on White Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers and more
Despite the trade deadline being 2.5 weeks away, high-ranking executives with multiple teams say that the market is quiet. But the belief is that trade activity will pick up after the MLB Draft.
“Literally nothing (right now),” one executive said. “Even the teams we have reached out to have been very vague.”
“It’s a fun three weeks,” another executive said, talking about the draft and trade deadline taking place in July. “Draft and deadline got me with no life. Just a lot of prep into it. But right now, as far as the trade market, I got nothing for ya. It’s quiet.”
Said another executive: “There seems to be so few sellers that it makes it a weird market.”
Here’s what I’m hearing around the league, via major-league sources.
Trade deadline buzz
Toronto Blue Jays
The expectation among rival executives is that the Blue Jays remain unlikely to trade either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette, with the belief that Toronto wants to keep both players in an effort to compete in 2025.
The Blue Jays placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on waivers, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, a growing indication that the team is prepared to sell. Kiermaier, 34, is signed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract and is one of many players on expiring contracts, with the others being Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Danny Jansen, Yimi Garcia and Trevor Richards.
Detroit Tigers
Despite rumors, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is highly likely to remain in Detroit. The 27-year-old is having a career season, posting a 2.37 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 18 starts, and is signed for two more seasons while making only $2.65 million.
Right-hander Jack Flaherty is a much stronger trade candidate. He signed a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason and has posted a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts and has established himself as one of the best starting pitching options on the trade market. There will be widespread interest and the expectation is that he will be traded ahead of the July 30 deadline.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates have interest in Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, but no deal is or has been close, and he is one of many options that the team is considering. Pittsburgh has signaled a willingness to part with pitching prospects in an effort to acquire offensive reinforcements, sources say.
Philadelphia Phillies
After being granted his release by the Los Angeles Angels, right-hander Alan Rangel has signed a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a source said. Rangel, 26, drew big interest in the offseason and posted a 3.46 ERA in seven minor-league appearances (26 innings) with the Angels.
Chicago White Sox
The asking price for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is very high, rival executives say. Crochet, 25, is signed for two more seasons, making only $800,000 this season, and having a career season (3.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 19 starts). But one thing that teams are monitoring: Crochet has already thrown a career-high 105.1 innings after throwing a combined 73 innings from 2020-2023.
Texas Rangers
Right-hander Max Scherzer said on Foul Territory that he will not waive his no-trade clause and will stay with the Texas Rangers. Other teams had been monitoring the Rangers, hoping that they would make Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi and others available. But after going 7-3 in the last 10 games, and being only seven games back in the American League West, general manager Chris Young could elect to keep the roster intact.
San Francisco Giants
At 45-49, the Giants are 10 games back in the National League West – and selling has become a real consideration in San Francisco. “Overall, it’s been a real disappointment,” president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said on KNBR. “We pushed a lot of chips in with this team. We need the players to show what the right direction is for us. If we keep playing like we did for the last five days, we’re going to have to think about selling and seeing some younger players.”
Cleveland Guardians
A prospect who has generated buzz among scouts is Cleveland Guardians first baseman/outfielder C.J. Kayfus. In 69 games between High-A and Double-A, the 22-year-old has hit .331/.439/.605 with a 1.043 OPS, 15 home runs and 74 RBI.
Kayfus, who currently ranks as the Guardian's No. 27 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is expected to soar up rankings after a strong start to the 2024 season.