Inside the Clubhouse: What I'm hearing on Mets, Cardinals, Yankees, Pirates and more
With the MLB trade deadline less than 24 hours away, trade talk remains active across baseball. Who will be traded? Who will stay?
Here’s what I’m hearing around the league, via major-league sources.
New York Mets
Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners to Miami Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott. According to a source, another team expressing interest in Scott is the New York Mets.
Scott, 30, is the best reliever remaining on the market, posting a 1.18 ERA and recording 18 saves in 44 appearances this season. The Mets also remain on the lookout for a starting pitcher after losing right-hander Kodai Senga for the remainder of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals
Before trading for Tommy Pham, the St. Louis Cardinals were talking to teams about outfielder Dylan Carlson, according to major-league sources.
Carlson, 25, has struggled mightily this season, hitting .198/.275/.240 with zero home runs in 59 games this season. After acquiring Pham and Erick Fedde, the Cardinals have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, and a trade involving Carlson is possible before the July 30 deadline.
New York Yankees
In 2022, the Yankees traded left-hander Jordan Montgomery when he was 29, earning only $6 million and had 1.5 years of control. Now, the Yankees may be in a similar position with left-hander Nestor Cortes, who is 29, earning only $3.95 million and has 1.5 years of control.
The Yankees are listening to inquiries on Cortes, a source said. But a potential Cortes trade is one of many options that general manager Brian Cashman is considering, with exploring the infield, starting pitching and relief markets being among them.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates are scouring the market looking for offensive reinforcements, sources say. One player of interest remains Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, though he is one of many options that Pittsburgh is considering.
Tampa Bay Rays
“The Rays have had a helluva deadline,” one executive texted. So far, they have traded Isaac Paredes, Jason Adam, Zach Eflin, Randy Arozarena, Phil Maton and Aaron Civale while adding 14 prospects, with nine now being listed in their top-30, according to MLB Pipeline.
The expectation remains that the Rays are not done. Among the players on expiring contracts include reliever Shawn Armstrong and Amed Rosario. Joel Sherman of the New York Post said that the Rays are expected to trade second baseman Brandon Lowe. Despite reports of an imminent deal this weekend, the Rays have never been close to moving reliever Pete Fairbanks, with one rival executive saying: “I don’t think they want to move him.”
Detroit Tigers
While the Detroit Tigers are expected to trade Jack Flaherty, rival executives expect star pitcher Tarik Skubal to remain in Detroit.