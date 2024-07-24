Insider gives Phillies, Orioles one last glimmer of hope for godfather trade
The Oakland Athletics have been very vocal with their plans at the trade deadline this season. They're going to sell, obviously, but they're not going to completely empty out their roster. They're going to be smart and meticulous with their trades ahead of the trade deadline.
When it comes to expiring contracts, they will take whatever they can get. But in terms of dealing controllable stars like Brent Rooker and Mason Miller, the team is being very selective.
Rooker will likely be dealt because his contract expires much sooner than Miller's does. Rooker is also in the midst of a breakout season, slashing .290/.368/.571 with 22 home runs. His production may never be as high as it is right now during this breakout year.
Miller, on the other hand, is still getting better. He's just 25 and is loaded with potential, including the idea of moving back to a starter role in the future. Though the A's have been patient in terms of dealing him, those in the media think that Oakland needs to move him as soon as possible.
Despite rumors of keeping him, MLB insider urges A's to deal All-Star Mason Miller
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has spoken outwardly on how he thinks the Athletics should handle their star closer, Mason Miller, at the deadline this year.
"My recommendation for the A's was to trade Mason Miller," Rosenthal said. "His value will never be higher than it is right now, I would imagine."
The fact that insiders like Ken Rosenthal are still holding onto the fact that the A's should consider trading Miller is a huge sign of hope for the bullpen needy teams that have been aggressively checking into his market. Namely the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies.
Either the Orioles or the Phillies would need to completely blow the A's out of the water in order to get a deal done for Miller, but the A's should come down to earth a bit on the asking price.
Miller would likely net one or two top 100 prospects while also netting multiple more top 10 prospects in any given system. His return would be massive and completely unprecedented for a reliever.
This is what it comes down to for the A's. If they feel like they're going to put together a competitive team that can push for a pennant in the next five or six years, while they have Miller under team control, they should hold onto him. Closers like him are once in a generation.
But if the A's are going to take a bit longer to rebuild, now is the time to deal him. His value is higher now than it will ever be. They will be looking back to this week in a few years after they deal Miller for a few low-level prospects instead of for top 100 talent. The value of his production and team control right now is incredible.