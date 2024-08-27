Insider pours more fuel on the fire of potential Juan Soto-Nationals reunion
Juan Soto, the New York Yankees superstar right fielder, is set to take over the baseball headlines this offseason when he enters unrestricted free agency.
Soto has turned down contract extensions from the Washington Nationals, the San Diego Padres and the Yankees with one goal in mind: reach unrestricted free agency.
After declining multiple $300 million extension offers, Soto is finally approaching free agency and he couldn't be happier about it. Soto is likely to land a deal well north of $500 million, with some speculating that it could be in the $600 million range.
There is a ton of speculation as to where Soto could land, with all three of his career teams being listed as potential suitors for the superstar.
Juan Soto-Nationals reunion rumors heating up as free agency approaches
As of now, the Yankees are the most likely team to land Soto for the next decade. This makes sense, as a player is almost always favored to go back to his previous team when he enters free agency.
Following the Yankees is the New York Mets. The two New York franchises are expected to get into quite the expensive bidding war for the young superstar.
Yankees insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic has a different idea though. Kirschner thinks that a reunion with the Washington Nationals would make sense for their roster and future, and it wouldn't be the worst idea for Soto either.
"The Nationals’ top three hitters in their lineup on Monday — shortstop CJ Abrams, right fielder Dylan Crews, and left fielder James Wood — are all 23 or younger and represent the franchise’s hope of bringing postseason baseball back to the nation’s capital. Beyond that trio, the Nationals have built a young, promising team that could enter playoff contention as quickly as Martinez hopes. They will need to supplement these prospects with established talent to reach their full potential. Enter former homegrown superstar Juan Soto."
The fit for the Nationals would be perfect, obviously. Soto would fit well in any organization. But the idea of bringing back the homegrown product to lead the young core to another World Series feels like something right out of a movie.
It'll be hard to outbid the Yankees and the Mets though.
Plus, Soto has seemingly enjoyed playing alongside the Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge. The two have developed quite the bond and they're one of the better pair of teammates in the history of the game. It would be hard to argue that Soto could find a better running mate in all of baseball.