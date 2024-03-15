Insider reveals biggest Jarred Kelenic issue that led to Braves-Adam Duvall reunion
The Atlanta Braves recently signed Adam Duvall to a one-year, $3 million contract. However, Ken Rosenthal believes this may have been done to create an insurance policy in case Jarred Kelenic struggles.
By Curt Bishop
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves brought back a familiar face, signing veteran slugger and outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year, $3 million contract.
The 35-year-old hit .247 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. He also posted a WAR of 1.6 an OPS of .834.
This move comes not long after the Braves had said Jarred Kelenic would be their starting left fielder in 2024. Needless to say, it's unexpected.
However, Ken Rosenthal talked about the move on Foul Territory and why he thinks the Braves brought back Duvall, and he had a theory about Kelenic.
Duvall could be an insurance policy for Kelenic
Rosenthal discussed Kelenic and confirmed that he is high on the young Braves outfielder, citing his raw talent and potential.
However, Rosenthal also pointed out that Kelenic is very hard on himself, and that when he falls into a slump of any kind, he can lose confidence in himself temporarily.
Because of this, adding Duvall could simply be an insurance policy for General Manager Alex Anthopoulos, who Rosenthal believes might be slightly concerned about Kelenic with the young outfielder struggling this spring.
An important thing to note as well is that this is a tough time for remaining free agents, who may be forced to take lesser deals just to have a place to play in 2024.
But if the Braves are concerned about Kelenic, Duvall does in fact give them a solid insurance policy. He's a veteran power bat who has been around for several years. He's also a former All-Star, a Gold Glover, and won a World Series title with the Braves in 2021.
It appears that as of now, the Braves are going to have Kelenic platoon with Duvall until the former can prove that he is truly ready to be a full-time player at the Major League level.
Duvall could also serve as a mentor to Kelenic as he continues to develop into a big-league star.