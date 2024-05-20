Insider reveals ‘teams are monitoring’ whether Knicks extend Julius Randle or not
The New York Knicks' season ended with a deflated whimper on Sunday afternoon. The Indiana Pacers rolled through Game 7 in MSG as the Knicks' injury-plagued core disintegrated. Tom Thibodeau's rigorous regime finally caught up to New York, and now another offseason of uncertainty awaits.
It's tough to lose in the second round back-to-back years, especially when the Knicks were clearly a better team at full strength. All the same, the Knicks can't get too bummed out. The future for this group is bright. Leon Rose and the front office have expertly maintained enough financial flexibility and trade ammo to meaningfully improve the roster when the time comes.
The Knicks are waiting for the right star to become available. Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell might not be the "right" stars on a team with Jalen Brunson, but there are plenty of other names floating about the rumor mill these days. What about Jimmy Butler? Even Paul George? The Knicks can strike now, or take the patient approach.
One of the more pivotal decisions of the Knicks offseason will revolve around a player who didn't appear for a single minute in the postseason — Julius Randle.
Randle, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in April, is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract. He is set to make $30.3 million in 2024-25, with a player option for $32.4 million in 2025-26.
Teams around the league are monitoring how the Knicks approach Randle's future, per Shams Charania on Run It Back.
Julius Randle, Knicks under the league's microscope after another early exit
The Knicks will continue searching for "that next player if he's available," per Shams. Randle is eligible for a max extension that pays him roughly $45 million annually over four years, which is a lot of money for a 29-year-old with Randle's limited postseason success. The Knicks lost to Indiana because of injuries to Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, not to mention Jalen Brunson's fractured hand in the second half. Not because Randle was absent.
Would Randle have helped the Knicks? Of course, but his play style has not always been conducive to winning at the highest level. He is a significantly flawed second star, and the Knicks would surely incorporate his salary into a blockbuster trade without a second thought.
Randle was productive before the injury last season, earning his second All-Star berth while averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on .472/.311/.781 splits. Brusing forwards who can pass and create from scratch at Randle's level are exceedingly rare. He is, in many ways, a testament to the modern game. Size and skill is the premium package for NBA stars.
That said, Randle struggles from 3-point range and his output is often reliant on contested iso jumpers. In the past, Randle has struggled to counter more committed postseason defenses. He creates for teammates, but he's not a super advanced processor and he's still wired to score first.
With Jalen Brunson ascending to the superstar plane and New York's role player collective looking so impactful in the postseason (when healthy), Randle certainly feels like the odd man out. If the right trade opportunity comes along, expect the Knicks to jump at it.