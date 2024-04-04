Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
Inter Miami host the Colorado Rapids in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Miami without Lionel Messi lost 2-1 to Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Final this week. The Herons had taken the lead through Tomas Aviles but goals from Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez secured the victory for the Mexican side.
The match with Monterrey was again proof that Miami cannot perform without Messi. Their record when Messi is not playing is just one win, one draw and three defeats. This is despite them also having Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on their roster.
Messi is out with a muscular problem and there are doubts that he will be back in time for the return leg against Monterrey -- let alone for Miami's MLS fixture this weekend.
In MLS, Miami are second in the Eastern Conference behind FC Cincinnati. This season, they have won three, drawn two and lost two of their games. Last time out, they were held to a 1-1 draw with New York City FC. This was despite Suarez's early goal.
The Herons face the Colorado Rapids this weekend who are seventh in the Western Conference. They have won two, drawn two and lost two of their league games so far. In their last game, they edged out Los Angeles FC 3-2. This was a match where Djordje Mihailovic scored a brace -- which included a late winner.
Mihailovic has scored twice and made one assist in six MLS games this season. Many questioned why he returned to MLS from AZ Alkmaar so soon. However, the USMNT forward is starting to find his feet back in his homeland. He is definitely a player that Miami need to watch out for this weekend.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids in MLS
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 6
- Start Time: 07:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this match on the MLS Season Pass.