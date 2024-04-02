Inter Miami vs. Monterrey live stream, schedule, preview: Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup
Inter Miami host Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Miami could only manage a 1-1 draw with New York City FC in MLS last weekend. The result leaves them second in the Eastern Conference, only behind FC Cincinnati. However, the Herons will have a break from league action as they take on Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week.
Luis Suarez got Miami's goal against NYCFC and the Uruguayan has now scored seven goals in nine matches in all competitions this season. Lionel Messi has missed their last four MLS games but there is a high chance that he will be back to face Monterrey this week.
Monterrey are currently second to Club America in the Clausura stage of Liga MX. However, they are only behind them on goal difference. In their last league game, Monterrey lost to 2-0 to Chivas Guadalajara. It was a bad day for Rayados who also had Gerardo Arteaga and Jorge Rodriguez sent off.
From a USMNT perspective, this match will be an opportunity to see Brandon Vazquez in action for Monterrey. The American has scored eight goals in 15 games in all competitions for the Mexican side. He has not played for the Stars and Stripes since the Gold Cup last year and will be vying to show what he can do.
The return leg of this fixture will be played on Wednesday, April 10 at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey. It is important that Miami get a result at home this week, as it will not be easy playing in Mexico in the second leg.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 3
- Start Time: 08:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this CONCACAF Champions Cup match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.