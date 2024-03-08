Inter Miami vs. Montreal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
Inter Miami host Montreal in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
There were a lot of questions as to how Inter Miami was going to integrate their aging stars into their roster. However, the Herons are so far undefeated this campaign in all competitions but face a test against CF Montreal in MLS this weekend.
Miami were in action against Nashville in the Champions Cup this week. A goal from Lionel Messi and a late equalizer from Luis Suarez claimed them a 2-2 draw. They now have a slight advantage as they host the return leg next week.
Messi now has four goals and one assist in four games in all competitions this season. Whilst Suarez has found the back of the net three times and contributed four assists in four matches. This is very good form for two players in their late thirties.
The Herons are top of the Eastern Conference but they are the only side in the division to have played three games so far. Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in their opening game before drawing 1-1 with the Los Angeles Galaxy. This was followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Orlando City, where Messi and Suarez both scored braces. Robert Taylor got their other goal.
Miami are proving their doubters wrong and they face a Montreal side this weekend who are fourth in the league. The Canadian side drew 0-0 with Orlando in their first game and then defeated FC Dallas 2-1.
Former Miami striker Josef Martinez got their winner against Dallas and the Venezuelan international will be vying to get one over his former side on Sunday.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Montreal in MLS
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 10
- Start Time: 06:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this match on the MLS Season Pass.