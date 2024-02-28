Inter Miami vs. Orlando City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
Inter Miami play Orlando City in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Miami — who are the only side to have played twice in the Eastern Conference — are top of the division. However, there has been a lot of criticism of the Herons' aging stars and it remains to be seen if they can stay on top of the table.
Despite Lionel Messi now being 36, he still provided their equalizer against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday. Messi also set up Robert Taylor's goal against Real Salt Lake in their opening MLS game. Luis Suarez — who is now 37 — assisted Diego Gomez as well in their 2-0 victory over RSL.
The pressure is on Inter Miami to deliver with their roster of stars that does not just include Messi and Suarez but also Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, these players have to prove that they can still perform in their 30s.
Miami are up against an Orlando City side who drew their opening MLS game 0-0 with CF Montreal. Since that fixture, they have beaten Canadian side Cavalry 3-1 (6-1 on aggregate) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Orlando have a side glittered with stars of their own. This includes Duncan McGuire who would be playing in the EFL Championship right now had it not been for an administrative error by Blackburn Rovers.
The Lions also have Luis Muriel as one of their new Designated Players. The Colombian forward notably played in Serie A with Atalanta, Sampdoria and Udinese. Facundo Torres who has been linked in the past with a move to Europe is also still on their roster.
This match will also see Suarez come up against a fellow Uruguayan in Nicolas Lodeiro. The Seattle Sounders legend got his first goal for Orlando against Cavalry this week.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in MLS
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 2
- Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass, Fubo
Supporters can watch this match on FOX with a live stream on the MLS Season Pass.