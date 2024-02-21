Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
MLS returns this week with the division's opening fixture between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
We finally have the chance to watch Inter Miami's star studded lineup which includes Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in action this week in MLS as the Herons take on Real Salt Lake.
Miami's pre-season has not been a success with heavy defeats to two Saudi Pro League sides. They lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr and 4-3 to Al-Hilal. However, they did claw back some respect by earning a 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys in their final game before MLS kicks off.
The tour was supposed to be a way of celebrating Messi but him and Cristiano Ronaldo being injured for the Al-Nassr tie was a disappointment for many supporters. However, at least Messi could play against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys last week.
Given the star additions to Miami's roster, the pressure is on them to win MLS Cup this season. However, it will take some doing, especially as last year they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference.
Miami come up against a Real Salt Lake side this week who finished fifth in the Western Conference last season. However, they did lose on penalties in the playoffs to the Houston Dynamo.
USMNT fans will be excited to see Diego Luna in action for RSL. The attacking midfielder made his debut for the Stars and Stripes against Slovenia earlier this year. Luna scored five goals and made one assist in 23 MLS games last year. At 20 years old he is a bright young prospect and will be expected to one day make the move to Europe.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake in MLS
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Start Time: 08:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this match on the MLS Season Pass.