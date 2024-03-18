3 more international greats who could follow Leo Messi to MLS
Lionel Messi has already made a huge impact on and off the field in MLS and he here are three more international greats who could follow the Argentine to the division.
Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami is one of the biggest signings in North American soccer history. The Argentine joining the Herons is up there with David Beckham signing for the LA Galaxy and Pele linking up with the New York Cosmos.
Messi has already been a huge hit off the field in MLS and on it he has also scored four times and made three assists in nine games so far. However, he is now 36 and cannot go on forever. The success of Messi's legacy in MLS will be the continued growth of the division.
Future international greats joining the division will need to be brought in and here are three that could follow Messi:
3. Olivier Giroud, France and AC Milan
Olivier Giroud has a very good record for AC Milan this campaign with 12 goals in 26 Serie A matches. However, he is now 37 and his contract with Milan expires at the end of this season.
A recent report on La Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed that Giroud sees himself playing in New York or Los Angeles. Former New England Revolution striker Taylor Twellman believes his future will be in Black and Gold. The MLS analyst posted on X, "keep an eye on LAFC."
2. Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium and Manchester City
The Saudi Pro League has signed players recently who would have otherwise joined MLS teams. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema are all big names who headed to Saudi Arabia instead of ending their careers in North America.
Messi joining Inter Miami instead of a team in Saudi Arabia was a big boost for MLS. The Athletic has reported that Kevin De Bruyne would favor a move to MLS instead of the Saudi Pro League.
De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City expires in 2025 and it would be logical for him to follow Frank Lampard's route of moving on to New York City FC.
1. Robert Lewandowski, Poland and Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski has still managed 13 goals in 27 LaLiga games for Barcelona this season. However, at 35 he is not getting any younger and has been linked with a move to MLS.
Taylor Twellman believes that the Chicago Fire would be the best fit for Lewandowski. Twellman posted on X back in November of last year, "is there anyone better for Chicago than him?!"
Chicago has a huge Polish-American community, so it would be very fitting to see him play for the Fire.