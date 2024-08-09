Internet sleuths find evidence Tim Walz stormed the field after Nebraska win in 1993
In one of the last great college football rivalry games between Nebraska and Oklahoma in the former Big Eight conference, Minnesota governor and 2024 Democratic vice president candidate Tim Walz participated in one of college football's greatest traditions.
According to Mitchell Northam of North Carolina Public Radio and For the Win, Walz was featured in the newspaper as "Nebraska Football Fan Tim Walz".
Back in the day, Nebraska had a very intense rivalry with Oklahoma. The two programs have not had the same type of battle after both programs moved conferences. In this specific game, the Cornhuskers were able to beat the Sooners 21-7 in an extremely chilly game. This was a highly anticipated game as both mid-western schools were top-25 ranked in the AP Poll.
Nebraska would end up finishing 11-1 that season as Big 8 champs and appeared in the Orange Bowl. The program was unable to win a national championship that season finishing as the third-ranked team in the country after losing to Florida State Seminoles in what would have been considered that season's national championship game.
The Oklahoma Sooners on the other hand would finish 9-3 on the season and as the 17th-ranked team in the AP Poll.
Walz has been trending online in recent days after being named as vice president on the Kamala Harris Democratic ticket. Since then, he's become a meme machine with all sorts of images of him laughing, hunting, ice-fishing and lamenting his mischievous dog circulating.
In addition to this little nugget, Walz was a defensive coordinator for a high school in Minnesota, the Mankato West Scarlets in the late 90s. They lost 27 straight games before he joined the program as a defensive coordinator; the high school won the 1999 Class-F championship in Minnesota.