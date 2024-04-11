Iowa Hawkeyes decide to honor Caitlin Clark in record timing
Only Caitlin Clark could pull this off.
Is there a single thing that Caitlin Clark did not accomplish while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes other than winning a National Championship? She was just one game away from accomplishing that, too, twice.
Clark wound up becoming the all-time scoring leader in college basketball history. Not men's or women's, both. She was must-see TV anytime her Hawkeyes stepped foot on the court.
Clark changed women's basketball for the better, and to the surprise of nobody, she is getting honored in record timing. Just days after falling short in the National Championship Game, the Hawkeyes announced that they're planning on retiring her jersey in front of a massive crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Hawkeyes give Caitlin Clark well-deserved honor in record time
"There will never be another" is the perfect way to capture the legend that is Caitlin Clark.
If anyone was to get a number retired mere days after ending a career, it's Caitlin Clark. What she did not only for the University of Iowa, but for Women's College Basketball, is just extraordinary. She became a role model for so many, a role that she cherishes.
Clark ends her legendary collegiate career with more accolades than most can dream of. She won both the Naismith Award and Wooden Award for a second consecutive year, and has a slew of Big Ten Awards as well.
No, she didn't win a National Championship, but she did score 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in this year's National Championship Game. The talent disadvantage between the two teams was glaring, unfortunately, and there was only so much Clark could do.
Even without that elusive trophy, Clark is arguably the greatest Women's College Basketball player ever. She's certainly in that conversation. Fans will talk about her No. 22 the same way NBA fans talk about No. 23 and NHL fans talk about No. 99.
For the first time maybe ever, Women's College Basketball was must-see TV when Clark took the court. She was going to do things we'd never seen before night in and night out.
Simply put, there will never be another Caitlin Clark. Her talent and the way she changed the game is unmatched. This is yet another accolade that is well-deserved.