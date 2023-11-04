Iowa-Northwestern was everything college football sickos ever dreamed of
I don't need to see the Super Bowl because I just watched mine: Iowa vs. Northwestern at Wrigley.
By John Buhler
I prepared my whole life for this moment. Everything I have written at FanSided over the better part of a decade now has come down to this. Iowa vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field could not have had more hype for me as a college football sicko. It was the lowest over/under total in gambling history, south of a combined 30 points. The result was Iowa winning 10-7 on a game-winning field goal, baby!
I did the math, and I had more pieces of Halloween candy this afternoon than points scored at Wrigley. Even if interim athletic Beth Goetz told Brian Ferentz to take a hike after the season, Iowa no matter what, Brian's dad's team improved to 7-2 on the year and 4-2 in conference play. The Hawkeyes are in a great position to win the empty-calorie nonsense that defines the Big Ten West.
There were 339 combined yards of total offense. Northwestern edged Iowa by one in that department, 170 to 169. Iowa turned the ball over once, but Northwestern never did. The time of possession was about even with Iowa having the ball for 30 minutes and 18 seconds to Northwestern's 29 minutes and 42 seconds. It was god's greatest creation ... on a baseball diamond.
It was 0-0 at halftime, perfectly emulating yours and my wide-open mouth of semi-utter disbelief.
Someone did the math for us so I didn't have to: Six Chicago Cubs games had more runs than this game had points. The Cubs went 5-1 in those games. The winning team scored at least 11 every time.
It will go down as the greatest win Kirk Ferentz will say he ever had at Iowa. He loves 'em low-scoring.
Iowa vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field totally lived up to the Sickos hype
The game that my FanSided.com colleague Cody Williams and I dubbed "Carmageddon" after our former colleague Mark Carman, who graduated from Iowa and loves him some Northwestern sports as a native Chicagoan, was everything we could have ever hoped for and then some. For it to be played at Wrigley Field, half a block from my old apartment off Sheffield, we just witnessed football history...
Not only was this Carmageddon, it was our combined Antonio Banderas Bowl of the Week on False Start. So much so that Cody and I said, "Why would we even bother picking separate games?" This was our Super Bowl, our Cocktail Party, our March Madness, our Daytona 500. If I didn't think it would look like s**t in two years, I would tattoo this box score across my lower back like a man tramp stamp.
Not all heroes wear capes. Some punt while caping up for their incompetent son. For interim head coach David Braun to have Northwestern playing this competitive when the Wildcats went 0-for-America a year ago under the fallen icon that was Pat Fitzgerald, give him the job permanently, even in defeat. For those who went to this game, I hope you are more hammered than Harry Caray in a booth.
If you are sober like me because you had to work all day, go polish it off with a tall, cool Budweiser.
Hey!