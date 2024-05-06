Iowa reportedly targeting transfer portal QB with perfect name for Hawkeyes offense
By John Buhler
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has generally been booty, so it is only fitting that General Booty might be interested in joining the team. The former Oklahoma backup and JUCO star is back in the transfer portal. With Jackson Arnold now the present and future of Sooners football, now is a good time to leave Norman behind for an exciting new adventure in Iowa City, a city starving for some offense.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Iowa is one of a handful of teams Booty is considering since entering the transfer portal, along with Tulsa, Samford, UTSA and ULM. Given that Booty has NFL pedigree from his uncles Josh and John David, he may want to go to a program that consistently wins around eight, nine or 10 games in the Big Ten than the other three. Jeff Traylor is a prodigy, but he may leave.
The reason behind why Iowa might be a great fit for Booty is that he could have immediate playing time going to play for the Hawkeyes. Keep in mind that former Michigan transfer Cade McNamara is still woking his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through last season. Of course, Deacon Hill is out there living his best life under center for the time being. Iowa cannot be any worse offensively...
If Booty were to go from OU to Iowa, that would be called The Reverse Stoops, as in Big Game Bob.
I think going from one winning program to another could actually be the best thing for Booty here.
General Booty could go to an Iowa offense that has generally been booty
With the Pittsburgh Steelers about to be more competent on offense under Arthur Smith with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields starting games for him, the Imitation Steelers must echo their sentiment. Tim Lester is not related to Kirk Ferentz, which is only a good thing for Iowa football. He was once good enough to lead a MAC team, so he should be good enough to call plays in Iowa City.
For a team thatwas once quarterbacked by a guy named Chuck Long, why would Iowa not want to land a guy named General Booty? Surely, the late, great Hayden Fry is cackling like The Wicked Witch of the West over the prospects of Iowa's generally booty offense getting a little more Booty in its bouncy bounty. The man painted the opponent's locker room pink. The man had exceptional taste!
Overall, Booty has been more of a name and a concept than a college quarterback. He played sparingly at Oklahoma, but keep in mind that is still a top-eight program all time, even if Brent Venables is trying to erase all of that tremendous history with one brain fart at a time. But since we cannot have Ben Crane calling plays in Norman, the next best thing is for Iowa to invest in Booty.
While Hill and McNamara may not like it, Sir Mix-A-Lot sure will! He is such a massive Hawkeyes fan.