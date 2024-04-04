Iowa star returned Angel Reese’s taunting a year later after LSU star fouled out in loss
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall kept receipts after Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark and her teammates in the National Championship last season, returning the favor a year later after the LSU star fouled out in the Elite 8 loss.
By Lior Lampert
The highly anticipated March Madness rematch between the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers and Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes more than lived up to the hype.
These two teams met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship, where Reese propelled LSU to their first title, convincingly beating Clark and Iowa, scoring a record-setting 102 points.
Many remember when Reese taunted Clark in the closing stages of the championship, which played a part in the public demand for the encore, as evidenced by their recent Elite 8 meeting being the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever.
While Clark never retaliated toward Reese, instead encouraging her behavior and competitive spirit after the fact. However, it appears fifth-year senior Gabbie Marshall has not forgotten about it, returning the favor after the LSU star fouled out late in the fourth quarter of the regional final.
Iowa G Gabbie Marshall kept receipts, taunts Angel Reese a year later
Reese fouled out after being called for a charge on her way to the basket after bulldozing Kate Martin to the ground, relegating her to the bench for the final moments of the loss. So Marshall took that as an opportunity to mock the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year on the way to helping her teammate up.
Alas, it was Clark, Marshall, and the Hawkeyes who came out on top in what was an entertaining back-and-forth affair for much of the game, exacting their revenge after losing at the hands of Reese and LSU in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship en route to reaching their second consecutive Final Four for the first time in program history.
Clark made nine three-pointers, finishing with 41 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block, letting her game do the talking while Marshall and her teammates did the smack-talking for her.
Perhaps these two can settle the score in the WNBA in due time, considering Reese declared for the draft, and Clark will almost assuredly do the same when her tournament run ends.