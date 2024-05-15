Iowa women's basketball coach smartly retires right after Caitlin Clark leaves
The winningest coach in Iowa women's basketball history, Lisa Bluder, with 884 wins, announced her retirement from the program on Monday after 24 years. Bluder is a three-time Coach of the Year with two consecutive NCAA final appearances to close out her career and, of course, was the college coach of Caitlin Clark.
Iowa had a winning record in all but one of Bluders seasons in Iowa City and won at least 20 games in the last eight seasons. The Hawkeyes went 528-254 under Bluders teams.
Bluder is now stepping down after the Clark era and historic Iowa team that broke records for the past seasons.
"It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family," Bluder wrote in a statement released by Iowa that was addressed to fans. "And to lead a women's basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives."
It was as Bluder became preparing for this offseason that she decidied she was going to retire.
"After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next," Bluder wrote. "With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program and what the future looks like for my family and me. After then taking some time away with my husband, David, it became clear to me that I am ready to step aside."
"There is never an ideal time to retire, and I am sure this fall that I will miss the games, the practices, the road trips, the atmosphere, the tremendous fans and, most importantly, the players. But my belief in the foundation of this program, knowing that success is now an unrelenting component of women's basketball at the University of Iowa gives me comfort as I transition to become the program's biggest champion."
Caitlin Clark, former Iowa players congratulate Lisa Bluder on retirement
It came as a shock not only to the nation but also to her former players. Clark took it to X to express her gratitude for Bluder. Former player Kate Martin found out the news during a press conference, in which she was floored to find out the news.
Associate head coach Jan Jensen, who has been Bluders assistant her entire time at Iowa, was announced to take over as the Hawkeeys' head coach. Jenson was with Bluder even when they were at Drake with each other after Jensen player for her as a player.