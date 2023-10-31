Ipswich Town vs. Fulham live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Ipswich Town who are flying high in the Championship take on Fulham of the Premier League in the EFL Cup Round of 16.
Ipswich Town are currently second in the Championship and come up against the side that they could soon be playing regularly in the Premier League, Fulham, in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
The Tractor Boys go into this game in great form, having won their last four league games. They are managed by Kieran McKenna who has worked as assistant manager at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Fulham have had mixed results of late, they have won two of their last five games in all competitions and are currently 14th in the Premier League.
Marco Silva's side are the only team to have defeated Tottenham Hotspur this season, which they did in the second round of the EFL Cup on penalties.
Fulham had a very good run in the FA Cup last season but ultimately capitulated against Manchester United in the quarterfinals. The Cottagers can make amends for that defeat by getting to the latter stages of the EFL Cup in this campaign.
From an American perspective, we will likely see the defensive duo of Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson in action for Fulham in this game.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs. Fulham in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 15:45 ET
- Location: Ipswich, England
- Stadium: Portman Road
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.