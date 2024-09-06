Ireland vs. England: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Ireland face England in a friendly this Saturday and all eyes will be on the Three Lions interim manager Lee Carsley. The man trusted to take charge of the side Gareth Southgate departed last summer is a a former Ireland international.
Carsley was also linked with taking over the Boys in Green from Stephen Kenny before opting to stay on as the manager of England's U21s. Ireland's new manager is Heimir Hallgrimsson who was the Iceland manager when they beat England at the 2016 European Championships.
Declan Rice return
Carsley will not be the only former Ireland player returning to Dublin with England this weekend. Declan Rice who played three times for the Boys in Green before switching to represent the Three Lions will also be there.
Rice's decision caused uproar in Ireland and the player is expected to get a hostile reception on his return. Jack Grealish - who played for Ireland up to the U21 level - is also in the England squad but is not expected to get as much stick from the home fans as Rice.
Could Lee Carsley take charge of England permanently?
Southgate got the England job after being promoted from the U21s, so Carsley could follow in his footsteps. The FA would like continuity after Southgate took England to two Euros finals, a World Cup semifinal and a quarterfinal.
Promoting managers from the U21s could become a well-trodden path. The Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente, coached their U19s, U21s and U23s before taking over the senior side. This then led to the success of winning the Euros last summer.
Team news and predicted lineups
Kieran Trippier retired from international soccer shortly before Carsley announced his roster. Trippier filled in at left-back for England for much of the Euros. His retirement has left a vacancy in the position with Luke Shaw currently injured.
England predicted lineup: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Livramento, Saka, Rice, Gallagher, Grealish, Kane, Gordon
Ireland's roster consists mostly of Premier League and English Football League players. They are captained by long-serving Everton right-back Seamus Coleman.
Ireland predicted lineup: Kelleher, O'Shea, O'Brien, Scales, Coleman, Smallbone, Browne, Brady, Parrott, Idah, Szmodics
Historical context and prediction
Matches between Ireland and England are often contentious affairs. Back in 1995, a match between the two sides had to be abandoned due to violence.
This game will have an edge to it with Carsley, Rice and Grealish all returning to Dublin in England colors. However, the Three Lions should still have enough quality to defeat the Irish comfortably 3-0.
How to watch Ireland vs. England
Ireland will take on England at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7. The match will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).