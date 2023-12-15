Irony lost on Michigan fans as Nick Saban beats them at own game
Michigan stole signs. Alabama steals coaches.
The College Football Playoff matchup between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama was already juicy enough. Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban have had beef in the past. Michigan is under the specter of an NCAA investigation over sign stealing. Alabama controversially got into the Top 4 at the expense of undefeated Florida State.
Saban figured out how to the intrigue in the most diabolical of ways: He went out and hired a former Wolverines assistant coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
George Helow was the linebackers coach for Michigan in 2021 and 2022. He was not retained in that role as Harbaugh brought back Chris Partridge to fill the linebackers role in 2023.
Some Michigan fans think Saban's hiring of a coach familiar with their defensive system is...cheating.
Michigan fans calling anyone a cheater right now is rich. Message boards will message board.
But the concern is noted. Helow spent two years in Jesse Minter's system. His familiarity with the scheme can't hurt the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the playoff matchup.
Why did Alabama hire George Helow ahead of Michigan matchup in CFP?
This move didn't come out of nowhere though, even though it clearly benefits Alabama in the short term.
Helow got his start in coaching as a defensive intern under Saban in 2012. He went on to serve as a graduate assistant for Florida State before spending two seasons as Georgia's safeties coach from 2014 to 2015. He spent 2016 to 2019 with Colorado State then took over at Maryland's special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2020. He joined the Wolverines in 2021.
Alabama lost Coleman Hutzler, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, to Mississippi State as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator.
It's not clear if Hutzler has left the Crimson Tide, but if he doesn't stick around for the CFP, Helow can immediately step in as an assistant coach. At the least, Helow can serve as an analyst until Hutzler departs.