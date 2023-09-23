Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing this week? Latest Lions injury update vs. Falcons
Amon-Ra St. Brown is off to a hot start for the Lions but dealing with a toe injury heading into Week 3 against the Falcons. Will he be able to play?
By Ian Levy
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most productive offensive players for the Detroit Lions through the first two games of the season, with 12 total receptions, 173 yards and a touchdown. However, he injured his toe in a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, missing some crucial possessions in the second half and being held out of practice earlier this week.
The Lions' offense has been aggressive in their first two games and they'll be looking to grab a win over the Falcons in Week 3 to avoid a losing streak and hold onto whatever momentum remains from their surprising win over the Chiefs in Week 1.
The Falcons are rolling, already picking up wins over the Packers and Panthers and holding them to just 267 passing yards combined, the second-lowest total in the league. If the Lions want to test the Atlanta defense, it would really help to have their best receiver on the field. Will St. Brown be able to go?
Lion injury update: Amon-Ra St. Brown will play vs. Falcons in Week 3
Injury timeline: St. Brown appeared to suffer his toe injury early in the second half of Week 2's loss to the Seahawks. He did return to the game but was removed again later on after dealing with cramps. He missed Wednesday's practice but was able to return to the field Thursday.
Expected return: Given that St. Brown was able to practice Thursday he seems likely to be able to return in some capacity this week against the Falcons. He also told reporters on Friday that he will play and will wear a steel plate in his shoe to protect the toe.
Potential replacements: If St. Brown is unable to play or limited in the number of snaps he can play, expect Marvin Jones Jr. and Kalif Raymond to see more targets.
Coach's quote: On Wednesday, Dan Campbell said, “We’ll do whatever is needed to get him to where he feels right.” This quote was from before St. Brown returned to practice but it could be a signal that he'll be handled delicately moving forward.