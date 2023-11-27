Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs. 76ers
Anthony Davis is fresh off scoring a season-high. However, can Davis continue to impress against the 76ers on Monday night?
By Kdelaney
Last Saturday, Anthony Davis helped the Los Angeles Lakers win on the road by scoring a season-high 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the second half alone, AD scored 23 points. In addition to scoring, Davis also grabbed 13 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. The Lakers won 121-115.
In today's matchup, the Lakers are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Philly. The Lakers are 10-7 overall and 3-5 on the road this season. The 76ers, on the other hand, are 11-5 overall and 6-3 at home. Although the question remains, will Anthony Davis be playing?
In their last five games, the Lakers are 2-0 on the road and much of that is thanks to Anthony Davis' efforts. Davis has contributed 48 points and 27 rebounds in the Lakers' last two away games combined. AD was the top scorer and rebounder for the Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although he is on the injury report for tonight's game, Davis can hopefully still participate.
Anthony Davis listed as probable for tonight's game agaisnt 76ers
According to the injury report, Anthony Davis is listed as probable for tonight's game against Philadelphia due to left abductor/hip spasms. These spasms have bothered Davis all November long. In fact, in November alone, Anthony Davis has been listed as probable nine times. With that said, his inclusion on the injury report shouldn't cause too much concern. Along with Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish (groin) and LeBron James (left calf contusion) are also listed as game-time decisions for tonight.
Davis averages 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 3.4 assists per game on the season. The Lakers could definitely benefit from Davis' rim protection and interior presence in this matchup against Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP. After the Lakers' win over the Cavaliers, LeBron James told ESPN that, “He [Anthony Davis] needs to touch the ball, and we want him to be aggressive offensively and anchor our defense." Hopefully, Anthony Davis is able and willing to provide that for the Lakers tonight.