Is Anthony Richardson playing this week? Latest Colts vs. Texans injury update
Anthony Richardson played well in his NFL debut against the Jaguars but left the game late. Will he be ready to play in Game 2?
By Ian Levy
A rookie quarterback can be the biggest NBA wild card, especially in their first career start. But Anthony Richardson showed up surprisingly well for the Indianapolis Colts in his pro debut. The Jacksonville Jaguars came away with a 31-21 win but Richardson completed 24-of-37 for 223 yards, throwing a touchdown and a pick and adding another 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
There were plenty of rough edges to sand down for the future, especially a limited number of attempts to chase big plays in the air and stretch the field. Still, producing two touchdowns and nearly 300 yards of offense with just a single turnover (a fourth-quarter interception) was a very positive start for Richardson.
However, he left the game late because of pain in his knee and ankle and the Colts entered the week with questions about how ready he would be for Week 2's game against the Texans.
UPDATE: Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion
Richardson went to the locker room in the second quarter against the Houston Texans and was evaluated for a cuncussion. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he was ruled out with that same injury. Richardson has two touchdowns on the day prior to his injury.
UPDATE: Anthony Richardson being evaluated for concussion in second quarter
Early in the second quarter, Gardner Minshew has been put in at quarterback. Anthony Richardson is being evaluated for a concussion after being tackled hard. He appeared to bang his head on the field.
Before being pulled, Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter against Houston.
Colts injury update: Anthony Richardson is good to go for Week 2
Richardson wasn't listed on the Colts Wednesday injury report and was reportedly on the field for practice. On Monday, Richardson talked briefly about the pain he had experienced, saying, “As a quarterback in this league you do have to protect yourself a lot if you want to stay in this league. I woke up (Monday) with some feelings I’ve never felt before. Some of the vets were like, ‘Welcome to the league, rook. That’s how it’s going to be.’”
It sounds like the pain that took him out of the game was not for any specific injuries and all signs are that he will be back on the field and starting against the Texans and fellow rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
If Richardson is unable to go for some reason, or has to leave the game again, veteran Gardner Minshew would be his replacement.