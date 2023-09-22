Is Anthony Richardson playing this week? Latest Colts injury update vs. Ravens
Anthony Richardson left the Colts' Week 2 matchup with the Texans because of a concussion. Will he be cleared to play in Week 3 against the Ravens?
By James Nolan
The Indianapolis Colts are headed on the road to square off against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 3. During the Colts matchup against the Houston Texans last week, the No. 4 overall pick was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
Richardson was looking great early on in Week 2, as he reached the endzone twice. Unfortunately, after he scored his second touchdown of the game, he took a pretty big hit. He remained in the game immediately afterward but exited shortly after feeling symptoms of concussion.
The former Florida Gators quarterback is one of the most physical players in the league, and after these first two weeks, he should think about dialing it back just a bit. When he is on the field, he is one of the most electrifying players to watch in the league. If Richardson can stay on the field, he could become a serious problem for opposing defenses.
The 21-year-old quarterback didn't practice on Wednesday, and it's still unclear if he will be the starter against the Ravens on Sunday. Indianapolis would be wise to let him heal up, as he tweaked his knee in Week 1 and is now in the concussion protocol.
Anthony Richardson injury update: Will Colts QB play in Week 3 vs. Ravens?
Injury timeline: Richardson is still in the concussion protocol and it remains to be seen if he will be playing this Sunday. It would certainly be exciting to see him go up against former MVP Lamar Jackson, but that seems unlikely.
Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Gardner Minshew will likely be the team's starter with Richardson being held out of practice this week. As one of the better backups in football, Minshew might be able to lead the Colts to an upset over the Ravens.
Expected return: Concussions are nothing to play around with, especially considering how much the Colts invested in their young quarterback. It seems as if Richardson will miss week 3, but he should be good to go for week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams after getting needed rest.
Roster fallout: Minshew stepped in for the Colts and looked pretty good. He finished the game completing 83 percent of his passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen will certainly have a challenge ahead of him this week, but he has two capable starters he can give the nod to.
As the week progresses hopefully Richardson can get healthy enough to start on Sunday, but the Colts are in no rush to throw him back out there. Minshew could probably be a starter on a few teams in the NFL, so expect Indianapolis to remain competitive against Baltimore in Week 3.