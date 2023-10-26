Is Bradley Beal playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Lakers
Bradley Beal missed the Suns season opener on Tuesday. Will he make his debut tonight against the Lakers?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers hope to get their first win of the season, while the Suns look to remain undefeated. Here's the thing — Bradley Beal has yet to play a regular-season game for Phoenix. In fact, he didn't even suit up for Tuesday's debut against the Golden State Warriors.
According to the NBA's injury report, Beal is listed as 'doubtful' for tonight's game due to lower back tightness. Prior to Tuesday's game against the Dubs, Beal was listed as questionable. It's definitely concerning to see Beal downgraded, especially after not playing a single minute. Still, Beal is, "hopeful" to play tonight, according to Suns writer Trevor Booth.
In addition, although a sore toe didn't prevent Devin Booker from playing in Tuesday's game, it may keep him out of tonight's lineup. Booker is also listed as questionable for tonight's game. He played 37 minutes in the Suns' win on Tuesday. All in all, Booker's toe issue could either keep him out tonight or limit his minutes if he does play. As of now, a game-time decision is expected for both Beal and Booker.
UPDATE: According to Shams Charania, both Beal and Booker are OUT for tonight's matchup against the Lakers.
Injuries are an ongoing concern for Beal who has played 70 or more games just four times in his 11 seasons and hasn't broken that threshold since the 2018-19 season. He appeared in just 90 games combined over the past two seasons with the Wizards.
Jarred Vanderbilt is the only significant player out for the Lakers, with Cam Reddish listed as probable with a sore right foot. They'll be looking to bounce back from a 119-107 loss to the Nuggets on opening night. Even though it's only the second game of the season there's likely to be some urgency on the Lakers side after Anthony Davis struggled in the second-half, LeBron James appeared to chafe under his minutes limit and the supporting cast struggled to make shots.