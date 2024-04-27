Is Brendan Rice related to NFL legend Jerry Rice?
Here is everything you need to know for those wondering if there is any connection between USC wide receiver/2024 draft prospect Brendan Rice and NFL legend Jerry Rice.
By Lior Lampert
We have seen several game-changing players have their names called on the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. But plenty of impactful players and hidden gems remain on the board on Day 3 of the annual multi-day event, like USC wide receiver Brendan Rice.
For those who recognize the last name, you are probably wondering if there are familial ties to legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice, and FanSided is here to address the matter.
The apple does not fall far from the tree. Brendan is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry, and the latter is widely known as the best receiver in league history.
Now that we have cleared up the relationship between Brendan and his renowned father, it feels like an opportune moment to learn more about the next generation of the Rice family as he begins his journey in the pros.
Brendan Rice 40 times, college stats
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.5 Seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.55 Seconds
- Arm: 33 inches
- Hand: 9 5/8 inches
- Vertical Jump: 36.5’ inches
- Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches
After spending his first two collegiate years at Colorado, Rice transferred to USC to play out his junior and senior seasons, earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 after logging 45 receptions for 791 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns while ranking near the top of the nation in yards per catch (17.6), highlighting his big-play ability.
Jerry Rice NFL stats, career
While his son is looking to make a name for himself in the NFL, Jerry has already achieved virtually everything he could have accomplished during his 20-year career, setting arguably the most unbreakable record in league history with his career receiving yardage output (22,895). He has a 5,403-yard lead on the next-closest player (Larry Fitzgerald) for reference.
A 13-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl champion (named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII), and two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year, Jerry is most notably known for his 16-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. But he also spent four seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders, becoming the only 40-year-old to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season in 2002, before spending 11 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2004 and retiring the following offseason.
No one should expect Brendan to replicate the production and fill the lofty shoes of his father simply because of their genetic connection. But he has the traits to develop into a capable NFL receiver.