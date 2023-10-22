Is Bryan Abreu playing tonight? Latest on Astros appeal process
Bryan Abreu's suspension appeal appears up in the air heading into Game 6 of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers.
By Josh Wilson
If Abreu simply chooses not to appeal, he will sit for Games 6 and 7 or Game 6 of the ALCS and Game 1 of the World Series, depending on if the Astros win Game 1 or not. The worst case of this scenario is the best of all the worst-cases.
The ejection also resulted in Dusty Baker being ejected after dramatic pleas with officials to understand there was no strategic upside for the Astros to ruin their chance at a late-game comeback (which they eventually converted anyway), and the determination that Abreu's intention was to hit the player was misguided.
Yet, the ejections stood, and Abreu was subsequently suspended for two games for, "the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety," according to MLB.
Abreu maintained after the game he did not intend to hit Garcia. Abreu called Garcia's reaction an, "overreaction."
Is Bryan Abreu appealing suspension? Full detail of Game 6 availability and timeline
UPDATE: Bryan Abreu will appeal his suspension, which is the official update on Sunday.
Every game matters in the postseason, and the Astros, up 3-2, are not through the woods yet on getting back to the World Series. A win would put them there, but a loss would set up a crucial Game 7.
At present, there's significant confusion over whether or not Abreu will appeal. Bob Nightengale reports that he will officially appeal.
Ken Rosenthal, though, reports that Abreu has not yet officially appealed.
As Rosenthal notes, though, there may be no real reason to rush. Abreu has until game time to appeal and could time the official filing of his appeal somewhat strategically. If he appeals, he should be allowed to play until the appeal is decided on. Appealing moments before the game would ostensibly guarantee his availability for Game 6.
There's a wide range of possibilities, and reason to give some thought to whether or not he should appeal or just eat the suspension, even if unjust, so he can get back in the World Series as quickly as possible.
That said, it would put his availability for Game 7 and Games 1 and 2 of the World Series in jeopardy. If he appeals, the hearing can take place as far as 48 hours after the appeal. They play tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., so if the appeal is not complete then, and he is ruled to be suspended, he would be unavailable for the World Series if the Astros advance.
Timing is everything here, and there's some consideration for whether or not Abreu expects the Astros to win without him, as well as if he expects the appeal to hold up. Does he simply want to serve his suspension now to get back as soon as possible? Or does he want to risk it and potentially miss World Series time?
Here's how things could play out. The following situations illustrate why, in some regards, it might be best for Abreu to just accept the suspension. But it comes down to how confident he and the Astros feel about the likelihood of winning an appeal.
The best case if he accepts the suspension, for Abreu is that he is available for Game 1 of the World Series. That would require the Astros to win a Game 7 without him, though.
If he appeals, best case is for the suspension to be overturned altogether. The worst case is a long appeal that renders him out for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series (vs returning as late as Game 2 of the WS if he accepts the suspension).
Outcome 1: Abreu accepts suspension
- Best case: Back for Game 1 of World Series
- Worst case: Back for Game 2 of World Series
Outcome 2: Abreu appeals and wins appeal
If Abreu appeals and wins his appeal, he will not miss any games.
Outcome 3: Abreu appeals and loses appeal with quick hearing
If Abreu appeals and loses his appeal, but the appeal is held before Game 7 (assuming a Rangers win in Game 6), then he will miss Game 7 and Game 1 of the World Series. In this scenario where the Astros win Game 6, he will miss Game 1 and 2 of the World Series.
- Best case: Misses Games 6 and 7, back for World Series Game 1.
- Worst case: Misses Game 6 of ALCS and Game 1 of World Series, back for Game 2.
Outcome 4: Abreu appeals and loses appeal with long hearing
If Abreu appeals and loses, but the hearing occurs after Game 7 against the Rangers, he wil miss Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series.
- Best case: Misses Games 1 and 2 of World Series
- Worst case: Same