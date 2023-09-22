Is Bryce Young playing this week? Latest Panthers injury report vs. Seahawks
Bryce Young tweaked his ankle against the Saints in Week 2. Will he be ready to go this week against the Seattle Seahawks?
By James Nolan
Bryce Young is certainly one of the most promising young players in the NFL today. The Carolina Panthers traded up to number one overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to select the former Alabama quarterback.
Unfortunately, during the Panthers Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Young tweaked his ankle. He was able to finish the game, but he is not expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.
Young has struggled in his first two weeks as, so taking this week off might be the ideal move. He is for sure a promising young player, and Carolina doesn't want to put his ankle at further risk.
Through two games Young has just 299 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, along with 51 rushing yards. The 22-year-old QB has a lot to prove, so he's likely hoping to get back on the field as quickly as he can.
Bryce Young injury update: Will Panthers QB play in Week 3 vs. Seahawks
Injury timeline: The Panthers rookie quarterback hasn't participated in any practices this week, which likely is a sign he will get the week off to rest. It's unclear how long Carolina will keep him out, but they are certainly being cautious with the first-overall pick. Being that he finished the game in Week 2, Young shouldn't be out for too long.
Expected return: It's still unclear what Young's status will be for Week 4, but he will likely be back by then. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport came out on Thursday and reported that the rookie QB is not expected to play this week.
Roster fallout: Carolina has Andy Dalton on the roster for a reason, and it's coming in handy already. The former Bengals QB is expected to start on Sunday against Seattle. Dalton started 14 games for New Orleans last season and compiled a 6-8 record. He threw for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns. Once Young is healthy, he will most definitely get the starting nod back.