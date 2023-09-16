Is Christian Watson playing this week? Latest Packers vs. Falcons injury update
Christian Watson was not on the field as the Packers pounded the Bears in Week 1. Will he be able to play against the Falcons in Week 2?
By Ian Levy
The Green Bay Packers were hoping to get a lot from second-year wide receiver Christian Watson but a hamstring injury kept him off the field in Week 1 against the Bears.
His absence certainly didn't slow Green Bay down any they hammered out a 38-20 win over Chicago. Jordan Love impressed in his first start of the post-Aaron Rodgers era, passing for 3 touchdowns and 245 yards. Aaron Jones, who is also questionable for Week 2 after tweaking his hamstring in the fourth quarter, put up 127 total yards and had a pair of touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air.
It was a strong start for the Packers offense but they could certainly use Watson back on the field for Week 2. He totaled 41 receptions, 611 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last season and was expected to be Green Bay's No. 1 receiver this season.
Packers injury update: Christian Watson is not expected to play in Week 2
Injury timeline: Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury and it's still not clear when or how it was suffered. He first missed practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and was held out of practice on Wednesday, Sept. 13 as well. He also missed three games last season with a torn hamstring. He was then officially listed as questionable by the Packers on Friday.
Late on Saturday night, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Watson is not expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday.
Expected return: Watson is clearly progressing in his recovery after missing last week and being questionable to return. With how the Packers offense looked even without him in Week 1, though, it seems likely that they will take it slow to avoid any reinjury for the second-year wideout.
Potential replacements: Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed each saw five targets each in Week 1 and combined for 6 receptions, 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They will likely be featured again if Watson is out of the lineup and could be leaned on even more if Jones is also out.
Coach's quote: LaFleur said, "I wouldn't say that [Watson's injury] would alter the plan too drastically. I think any time you're missing one of your better players, certainly throws a little curveball to it. But I mean, that happens all the time."