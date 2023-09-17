Is C.J. Stroud playing this week? Latest Texans vs. Colts injury update
Here's the latest update on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's injury status.
By Kristen Wong
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud recently appeared on the team's injury report with an apparent right shoulder issue. Will he play in Week 2's game against the Colts?
Stroud practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, though he didn't have an injury designation on Wednesday or Thursday. This suggests his shoulder issue is a fairly new development, and depending on the severity of the injury, the rookie quarterback could be held out of the Colts game.
Stroud recorded his first career start in a season-opening loss against the Ravens, finishing with 242 passing yards along with 20 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Heading into Week 2, fans were rightfully excited about the AFC South rivalry matchup between Stroud and Colts fellow rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was taken two picks after Stroud in the 2023 draft.
Due to Stroud's unfortunate injury, the anticipated showdown between the two rookies may not deliver as advertised.
Here's the latest update on C.J. Stroud's status for Week 2.
Texans injury update: C.J. Stroud is questionable for Week 2
According to the Texans' Week 2 injury report, Stroud is questionable for Week 2's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Stroud is "expected to play" per his sources, so there is some hope for the young quarterback.
Injury timeline: Given the Texans' injury reports from the past week, it seems as though Stroud hurt his shoulder on Friday, September 17. He was a full participant in practice in the previous days. That being said, very little is known about the severity of his injury.
Expected return: According to Ian Rapoport's sources, Stroud may take the field as soon as today, in the Texans-Colts 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday game slot.
Potential replacements: If Stroud can't go, third-year quarterback Davis Mills will start under center. Mills was Houston's starter for the last two seasons; in 2022, he threw 17 touchdowns against a league-high 15 interceptions, a considerable drop-off from his rookie year.
Coach's quote: No team quotes on Stroud's injury have been made available.