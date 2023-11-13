Is Damian Lillard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Bulls
Here's Damian Lillard's status for Monday's game against Chicago after missing the Bucks' last two games.
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) in what should be an exciting central division matchup. Chicago is fresh off a home win against Detroit and doesn't have to travel very far to get to Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have lost their last two games in a row. Interestingly enough, Damian Lillard didn't play in either contest. The only question is — will the Milwaukee Bucks have their All-Star point guard back tonight? Check out the latest on Damian Lillard's status.
Damian Lillard is probable for Monday's game against the Bulls
According to the official NBA injury report, Lillard is listed as probable for Monday's matchup against the Bulls due to a calf injury. Lillard hasn't played since Milwaukee's Nov. 8 win over the Detroit Pistons. In fact, both teams' last win came against Detroit. It's expected to be a game-time decision for Lillard. This season, Lillard averages 24 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game. Aside from Dame, other Bucks ruled out for tonight's game include Jae Crowder (groin) and Chris Livingston (ankle sprain).
If it's any consolation, the Bulls aren't at full strength either. Since Alex Caruso (toe) and Dalen Terry (knee) are both listed as game-time decisions, expect to see Jevon Carter's number called. This will be Jevon Carter's first regular season game against his old team. Carter agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls this summer after spending a season and a half with Milwaukee.
Here's something to remember — Giannis had 54 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in his first game without Damian Lillard this season. Though the Bucks lost that game, their offensive firepower regardless of Dame's presence is undeniable. Expect guys like Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Malik Beasley to step up for the Bucks. All in all, the Bucks have the firepower to remain competitive regardless of Dame's absence.