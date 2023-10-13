Is Daniel Jones playing today? Latest Giants injury report vs Bills
Daniel Jones has been running for his life all season. Now a neck injury he suffered against the Dolphins will likely keep him off the field as the Giants play the Bills.
By Ian Levy
A rough season for the New York Giants just keeps getting worse. They've lost three in a row and are now 1-4 on the season. Their offense has been sputtering — dead last in the league in total yards and passing touchdowns, 31st in passing yards and total points scored.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has already been sacked 28 times through five games and one of those sacks resulted in a neck injury that ended his day earlier last week against the Miami Dolphins. That injury has kept him off the practice field all week and will likely knock him out of the lineup this weekend as the Giants try to save their season and regain any sense of momentum against the Bills.
Jones may be the most significant but he's far from the only Giant currently listed on the injury report. Starting running back Saquon Barkley is questionable with an ankle injury and six different offensive lineman are listed in the official injury report as dealing with some sort of ailment.
Giants injury update: Daniel Jones is out for Week 6
Injury timeline: Jones suffered the neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He did not return in that game and has been unable to practice since.
Expected return: At this point, there is no timeline for Jones' return. He has said that this injury is different than the season-ending neck injury he suffered in 2021, which ultimately required surgery.
Potential replacements: With Jones out, Tyrod Taylor will get the start. Taylor is an experienced veteran who spent three seasons as a full-time starter for the Bills from 2015 to 2017. He has a 26-25-1 career record as a starter, having thrown 60 touchdowns to 26 interceptions.
Coach's quote: After confirming Friday that Jones would be out for this week's game, head coach Brian Daboll said, "I think he's getting better. But not good enough to play in this game."