Is Darren Waller playing this week? Latest Giants Week 9 injury report
By Jack Posey
This week the 2-6 New York Giants march into Las Vegas to face the 3-5 Raiders.
The Raiders have had an eventful week firing coach Josh McDaniel, GM Dave Ziegler, OC Mick Lombardi and benching veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Bo Hardegree will call the plays with rookie Aidan O'Connell leading the offense. Despite the turnover, the Raiders are 1.5-point favorites to win Sunday in Vegas.
On the other side, the Giants try to bounce back from a demoralizing 13-10 loss against the Jets, but they might be without their top target Darren Waller this week.
Raiders injury report: Is Daren Waller playing this week?
The Giants have endured a slew of injuries to start a disappointing 2-6 season in a stacked NFC East division. This was not the start head coach Brian Daboll wanted, coming off a promising season with a playoff berth and a Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings. Now the Giants appear to be injury-riddled for yet another week.
Waller is not expected to play this week after suffering a hamstring injury last week. He will not get a revenge game against his former team of five years.
The Giants will have to rely on a combination of Daniel Bellinger, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, who have posted a combined 562 yards this year. In positive news, New York expects Daniel Jones (neck) to return this week.
In related news, late afternoon Thursday the Giants signed veteran K Randy Bullock to their practice squad, per Adam Schefter. Bullock will be elevated if Graham Gano cannot go due to a knee injury that has kept him on the injury report since Oct. 18.
The usually-reliable Gano missed two field goals in last week's loss. The Giants worked out kickers Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, and Matthew Wright, but ultimately decided to sign Bullock.