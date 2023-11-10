Is Deebo Samuel playing this week? Latest 49ers Week 10 injury report
Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense are about to get a lift.
By Jack Posey
The San Francisco 49ers march into Jacksonville on Sunday to face the Jaguars. The 49ers come off a much-needed bye week, dropping their last three after previously starting undefeated. Similarly, the Jaguars come off their bye week also, but nearly as hot as a team can be, winning their past five games.
The 49ers will do everything they can to pick up the slack after losing three straight. On defense, Steve Wilks will move from the booth to the field, in an effort to inspire the defense. On offense, Brock Purdy will try to be better and return as one of the MVP front runners just as he opened the season. Additionally, here is the latest on receiver Deebo Samuel.
49ers injury update: Deebo Samuel cleared for Week 10
After posting two straight days of full practice in Week 10, Deebo Samuel will make his return to action.
Injury timeline: Deebo Samuel will return this week for a 49ers team desperate for his services. The 49ers have lost each game since Deebo suffered his shoulder injury in Week 6. He has been out for the past two game weeks and benefited from the extra week of recovery in Week 9's bye week.
Coach's note: The normally tight-lipped Kyle Shannahan had this to say Wednesday after practice: "[He will be a} full go."
This year, Samuel has posted a lackluster stat line of 302 yards receiving and 95 yards rushing adding only two total touchdowns. He has not posted a game yet similar to the past two years, where he showed an ability to take over a game, having two games being held to zero catches. However, whenever on the field Deebo Samuel remains a threat to be monitored by any NFL defense.
For the 49ers, guard Aaron Banks is on track to miss Sunday’s game with fellow offensive lineman Trent Williams, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave limited.
Featuring one team hoping to stoke their fire and the other looking to add fuel to theirs, the 49ers against the Jaguars looks to be one of the best games of the week.