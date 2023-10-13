Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? Latest Browns injury report vs. 49ers
Deshaun Watson's injury continues to be a confusing predicament. Here's the latest on his Week 6 status and timeline.
By Josh Wilson
Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is producing more questions and zero answers for the Cleveland Browns. Concerns are starting to mount along Lake Erie, and the 2-2 record doesn't exactly afford the Browns the space to play it safe.
Watson missed Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens -- which ended up a 28-3 drubbing -- with a rotator cuff contusion. Despite optimism throughout the week that he would play in that game, pregame workouts rendered him unable to go.
The Watson era in Cleveland is going nowhere fast. Watson has played in 15 of 23 possible games since joining the team, missing 11 over the last two seasons between suspension and injury.
After Week 6, make that 12. Watson, already, has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's home game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. This is despite the Week 5 bye the Browns had to work with to afford Watson additional rest.
Why is Deshaun Watson missing time?
Watson is suffering from a rotator cuff contusion in his throwing arm which is making it tough to throw the ball. Obviously, for a quarterback, that's severely limiting. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has said Watson is going through daily rehab to get back on the field, and will be out there as soon as he's, "functionally ready."
Watson's injury seemed to come out of nowhere, so it's been a confounding ailment given that it has now kept him out of football shape for three consecutive weeks.
Who will start for Browns with Deshaun Watson missing time?
P.J. Walker is going to get the start for Cleveland with Watson out in Week 6, it would appear. In Week 4, Dorian Thompson-Robinson started his first career game but didn't score a touchdown and registered three interceptions.
Deshaun Watson injury return timeline
Right now, your guess is as good as anyone's, including those within the Browns organization. The injury seemed to come out of nowhere, and while it appeared to be a minor tweak at first, it has quickly become something much more.
With Watson out for this week, for now the attention will turn to Week 7.