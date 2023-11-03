Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? Latest Browns Week 9 injury report
The Cleveland Browns have been playing without Deshaun Watson for weeks. Will they get him back before the Cardinals game in Week 9?
By Jack Posey
Deshaun Watson looks to return this week for a Cleveland Browns team that sits in third place in the AFC North ahead of a Bengals team quickly gaining ground and momentum.
The Browns offense has been a wreck in recent weeks, starting quarterbacks PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns have lost two games to the Ravens and Seahawks since Watson was injured but Walker was able to pull off an amazing win against the 5-0 49ers and a nail-biter against the Colts.
This week the one-win Cardinals come to Cleveland in what the Browns hope will be a game to get back on track.
Browns injury report: Deshaun Watson set to play vs. Cardinals
Watson will suit up Sunday and start for the Browns after he turned in a full Friday practice. He no longer carries an injury designation going into the weekend.
However, wide receiver David Bell, defensive back Greg Newsome, and DE Alex Wright are out. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones' status is questionable.
The Browns have turned in only 1,066 receiving yards through seven games this year, and Deshaun Watson has totaled 678 passing yards through the three games he has started and finished this year.
After being traded from the Texans, Watson signed a massive $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns, the largest in NFL history. Since March 2022, Watson has played in only 10 out of 24 games due to suspensions and injuries. The Browns have not had a QB selected to the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson in 2007, 16 years ago.
The 4-3 Browns come into the game as 9.5-point favorites in a game where the Cardinals will likely start rookie QB Clayton Tune after shipping former Cleveland QB Josh Dobbs to Minnesota. The Brown need to certainly pick up the slack and get back on track in order to not get swept into the depths of the AFC North.