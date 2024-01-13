Is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary?
Devin Singletary and Mike Singletary both have ties to Houston, but are the Texans running back and Bears Hall of Famer related by blood?
Watching the Houston Texans means encountering star running back Devin Singletary as he romps around the football field.
The 26-year-old former Bill is having a career year in his first year with the Texans, rushing for 898 yards in the regular season with four touchdowns.
For long-time football fans, that last name may sound familiar. Is Devin possibly related to Hall of Famer Mike Singletary?
Devin Singletary and Mike Singletary are not related
While there are some coincidences with Devin playing in Houston and Mike being born in Houston, the two Singletary football stars are not related.
Devin was born in Deerfield Beach, Florida to Devonn Singletary and Sabrina Clark. He played high school ball for American Heritage before he landed with Florida Atlantic and went on to become the Most Valuable Player in Conference USA in 2017. The Bills picked up the running back in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Mike has fathered seven children with his wife Kim but none of them are running backs playing for the Texans.
Mike was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner with the Chicago Bears from 1981 to 1992. The team drafted him in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft out of Baylor.
After his playing career, Mike went on to serve as a coach in the NFL for over a decade, including two seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
Those two aren't the only players with the Singletary surname to suit up in the NFL. Bill Singletary played for the Giants in 1974 while Reggie Singletary had a five-year career in the trenches for the Eagles from 1986 to 1990.
As far as we can tell, none of those Singletarys are related either.