Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Knicks
Trade buzz about Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks just won't die out. What is his status for tonight's matchup against the New York Knicks?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks. This is a revenge game for Cleveland, considering the Cavs were eliminated in five games by the Knicks in the first round of last year's playoffs. Both teams are 1-2 heading into the matchup. While the Knicks are healthy, the same cannot be said about the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell listed as 'questionable' for Knicks game
According to the NBA injury report, Mitchell is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to right hamstring soreness. Donovan Mitchell sat out Saturday's loss to Indiana after scoring 43 points in the Cavs' home-opening loss to Oklahoma City. During last year's series against the Knicks, Mitchell averaged 23 points, seven assists, two steals and five rebounds. He also shot 43.3% from the field.
Aside from Mitchell's questionable status, Ty Jerome (ankle sprain), Darius Garland (hamstring strain), and Jarret Allen (ankle bone bruise) are also out for tonight's game. With injuries piling up, the Cavs need a healthy Donovan Mitchell if they want to defeat the New York Knicks tonight. With that said, hopefully, Mitchell plays tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be an uphill battle for Cleveland.