Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard is battered and bruised at this stage in the season, dealing with multiple injuries. Will he be available for tonight's game versus the Indiana Pacers?
By Lior Lampert
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been slumping of late, losing their grip on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, with their hopes of claiming second place dwindling as the Milwaukee Bucks continue to widen the gap.
Cleveland has lost six of its last ten games, which has created an opening for teams like the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic to pass them by in the standings – both teams trail the Cavs by 2.5 games.
The primary reason for the Cavs' recent struggles is the health (or lack thereof) of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who missed seven games from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11 due to a bone bruise in his left knee but returned for their next two games. Now, Mitchell is dealing with a nasal fracture that could cost him additional time, including tonight’s contest against the Indiana Pacers.
Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Cavs vs. Pacers injury update
Mitchell will not be available for Monday’s game versus the Pacers on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse due to his fractured nose, per the NBA’s official injury report. He will join fellow starters Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) on the sidelines.
While the Cavaliers are listing Mitchell as out because of the nasal injury, he told reporters his knee could benefit from having additional time to rest, essentially ruling himself out ahead of their next game in Indiana.
In the two games following his return from the knee ailment, Mitchell has not looked like himself, averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 31 percent from the floor. However, time is of the essence for him and the Cavs as they look to solidify their position in the East standings.
The next opportunity for Mitchell to return to action is Wednesday, Mar. 20, when the Cavs host the Miami Heat.