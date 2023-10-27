Is Draymond Green playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Kings
After missing the Warriors' season opener against the Suns, could Draymond Green make his Warriors debut tonight against the Kings?
By Kdelaney
We're set to see a rematch of last year's Western Conference first-round matchup tonight between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. While the Golden State Warriors look for their first win, the Sacramento Kings aim to remain undefeated. Unfortunately, the Warriors will have to figure out how to win without Draymond Green.
Draymond Green listed as 'out' for Kings game
According to the NBA's official injury report, Draymond Green is out for tonight's game due to a left ankle sprain. Green sat out of Golden State's home opener on Tuesday and watched his Warriors fall to the Suns 108-104. There is no denying that Green's fingerprints were all over last year's playoff series between these two teams. So, it'll be interesting to see how the Warriors respond.
Although Green won't be able to suit up on Friday for the Dubs, Coach Kerr suggested he could return at some point during their upcoming road trip. Houston is the Warriors' next stop after Sacramento. After that, they head to New Orleans.
If it's any constellation, the Warriors and Kings will face each other four times this season. In fact, they will meet again in less than a week, on Nov. 1. Hopefully, Draymond will be available by then. There's no denying that he brings unmatched intensity to every game he plays in. All in all, this exciting Western Conference rivalry begins anew tonight.