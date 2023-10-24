Is Draymond Green playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Suns
Tonight's NBA season opener sees the Golden State Warriors up against the Phoenix Suns but with Draymond Green battling an injury. The Suns also have injury concerns in Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
By Kdelaney
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will begin their regular season against the Phoenix Suns. For Chris Paul, this will be his first encounter with his former Suns. For Kevin Durant, a similar opportunity — a chance to play against his former Golden State Warriors, a team he won two championships with. Unfortunately, the Warriors will be without one of their key players.
Draymond Green officially ruled out for season opener
After missing all five preseason games, Draymond Green has been ruled out of the season opener against the Suns due to an ankle sprain. Shams posted to X Monday afternoon:
The good news is this injury doesn't appear severe and Green should return to action soon. The Warriors PR team wrote in a tweet posted on Sunday that Draymond "continues to make good progress." and "has been cleared to begin practicing with the team (5-on-5)."
With that said, although Draymond may not be available tonight, he may return for the Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Oct. 27. After beating the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season, the Warriors aim to maintain their dominance over them.
It's worth mentioning that the Suns are also not coming into this game 100 percent healthy. Earlier this morning, Shams reported that Bradley Beal is unlikely to suit up for tonight's game. In addition, Devin Booker is listed as questionable because of a sore toe.
The Warriors will miss Draymond's defensive intensity and leadership against Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and the Suns. However, both teams enter this matchup with injuries, and both may take a cautious approach tonight as a result. Either way, NBA basketball is back, folks. Get your popcorn ready. Here's to another season.