Is Eminem at the Lions game today?
When it comes to conference championship weekend in the NFL, Grammy winners are front and center.
For the Chiefs and Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, the broadcast had cameras trained on Taylor Swift.
With the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, Eminem will be the one everyone is watching out for.
Eminem was at the Lions' Divisional Round victory over the Buccaneers, rallying the crowd as "Lose Yourself" was played at Ford Field. It was a magical moment.
But is he at Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Lions and 49ers?
UPDATE: It looks like Eminem is indeed in the building.
It remains to be seen if Eminem will be at Levi's Stadium to watch Detroit fight for a place in the Super Bowl.
Whether or not he's there, Jared Goff represented as he arrived at the stadium, wearing an Eminem t-shirt.
The only man more popular than Eminem in Detroit these days may be Goff, who has had his name chanted at just about every sporting event in the city over the last week. His legend will only grow if he manages to send the Lions to the Super Bowl.
The rapper was hyping the playoff matchup on Twitter before the game as well, dropping a link to his merch shop for a limited edition "Mom's Spaghetti" hoodie.
He'll definitely be paying attention, wherever he's watching from.
Eminem has been one of Detroit's most famous sons since his rap career blew up in 1999. His love of the Lions has also made him one of the faces of this magical playoff run.
This is the first NFC Championship Game appearance for Detroit since the 1991 playoffs. They're hoping to lock in a first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
They'll have to go through the 49ers, who have played in the last two NFC Championship Games but are seeking their first Super Bowl berth since 2019.