Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Clippers
Will the Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo in tonight's potential NBA Finals preview?
By Lior Lampert
In a potential 2023-24 NBA Finals preview, the Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Monday’s clash between the Clippers and Bucks is a nationally televised battle between two of the league’s best teams as they look to solidify their status as title contenders. However, will both sides be at full strength when the game starts?
Russell Westbrook, who fractured his left hand last week against the Washington Wizards, is the only player ruled out for Los Angeles. Conversely, the Bucks will be without All-Star Khris Middleton or second-year wing MarJon Beauchamp.
However, one player whose status remains unclear and bears watching is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks injury update vs. LAC
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Clippers as he deals with the lingering Achilles injury, which Bucks head coach Doc Rivers announced to the media prior to the contest.
It’s unclear whether Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in Milwaukee’s most recent victory against the Chicago Bulls or if this move by the Bucks is a precautionary measure. But the superstar hasn’t missed a game since Jan. 17.
Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP-caliber level and is on the shortlist of contenders for the league’s most prestigious individual award, averaging 30.8 points while shooting a career-high 61.9 percent from the floor, adding 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Sitting at 40-21 and second place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks have won their last five games and seven of their last nine overall. Milwaukee has begun to find their rhythm under head coach Doc Rivers, who the team hired roughly a month ago to replace Adrian Griffin amid internal tensions and struggles in the locker room.
The Bucks and Clippers will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and broadcasted by NBA TV.