Is Jakobi Meyers playing this week? Latest Raiders vs. Bills injury update
Jakobi Meyers left the Raiders Week 1 win over the Broncos with a concussion. Will he out of the protocol and able to play in Week 2?
By Ian Levy
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a narrow, 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Game 1, thanks in large part to the explosive Raiders debut of Jakobi Meyers. In his first regular-season game with the Raiders since signing a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency, Meyers had 9 receptions for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
However, Meyers was hit in the head on the team's game-sealing drive, suffering a concussion and entering the league's concussion protocol. He did not practice with the team Wednesday and to exit the protocol he will have to clear multiple steps with approval from the team's medical staff and an independent neurological consultant.
The Raiders have a huge game in Week 2, on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Having the explosive receiver back on the field would be a big help, but will he be ready to go?
Raiders injury update: Jakobi Meyers is Out for Week 2
Injury timeline: Meyers suffered his concussion on the Raiders' final drive of the game with just a few minutes remaining. He did not practice with the team on Wednesday. That continued on Thursday and, on Friday, the Raiders ruled out Meyers for their Week 2 contest.
Expected return: Concussions are notorious for their finicky nature in terms of recovery timeline. Meyers did not appear close to being able to play in Week 2 but his return date is something to be monitored in the coming weeks to see how the receiver progresses through concussion protocol.
Potential replacements: The Raiders receiving core is in rough shape with Davante Adams (foot) and DeAndre Carter (knee) both questionable and also missing practice on Wednesday. The next wide receivers up on the depth chart are Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker — a third-year player with just four career receptions and a rookie. If some, or all, of the Raiders wideouts aren't able to play, expect tight-end Austin Hooper and running back Josh Jacobs to shoulder a much larger offensive load.
Coach's quote: After the victory over the Broncos, McDaniels said he didn't have any updates on Meyers' status but praised his performance, saying, “He is a football player. He is tough. He does a lot of dirty work. He blocks in our running game. He can go inside and make plays inside. He has good size and can make some things happen on third down or the red zone. That is why he is here."