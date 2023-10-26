Is James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury update for 76ers vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to open their season against the Milwaukee Bucks. Will James Harden be available for tonight's game?
By Kdelaney
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in what should be a fierce Eastern Conference battle. These are the only two teams we have not seen this season. Fans will not see some of the matchups they were hoping to see, however.
Unfortunately, James Harden is listed as 'out' and will not be available for tonight's game. Fortunately, Harden is not injured. The NBA's official injury report listed Harden's reason for missing as, "Not with Team - Return to Competition Reconditioning." After Harden's, let's call it, casual approach to the preseason, this is more or less expected.
According to Shams Charania, Harden returned from his training camp hiatus ready to play and join the team on the road. However, the team ultimately decided otherwise.
According to Nick Nurse, the team will keep Harden in Philadelphia to work with team staff and work up conditioning for regular season games. Harden will practice and play against the G League players for the Sixers affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.
Ostensibly the 76ers are still fielding trade offers for Harden but suitors were already limited and the Clippers — Harden's preferred destination and the only team that seemed to be even remotely interested — are reportedly "pausing" their trade negotiations as the regular season begins. The teams were seemingly already at an intractable impasse anyway so these new reports may not matter much.
Honestly, at this point, the 76ers are probably used to this. The adjustment won't be hard since Harden hasn't played much this season to begin with. After all, this is what the Sixers have experienced all summer. In any case, we'll see if the offseason drama affects the Sixers when they face the Bucks tonight.