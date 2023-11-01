Is James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury update for Clippers vs. Lakers
The trade is finally done but he hasn't played since the end of last season. Is James Harden going to make his Clippers debut against the Lakers tonight?
By Kdelaney
A long summer of name-calling and no-shows has ended with Harden returning to the Western Conference. During the early hours of Tuesday morning, James Harden got what he wanted — a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Only one question remains: when will Harden make his Clippers debut? Here's everything we know about Harden's availability for the Clippers' matchup with the Lakers on Nov. 1.
James Harden is not playing in tonight's game against the Lakers
James Harden won't play tonight against the Lakers, but could play Monday against the Knicks, according to Shams Charania.
Harden has yet to play in a game this season, and until the trade between the Sixers and the Clips becomes official, that'll remain the case. Harden didn't play in the Clippers' game against the Magic on Tuesday for the same reason.
However, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk says the team will have four days off following tonight's game and plans to use those days as a mini-training camp for Harden and Tucker. Having plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the Clippers' system and culture should benefit Harden and Tucker as they prepare to make their debuts.