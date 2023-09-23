Is Justice Hill playing this week? Latest Ravens injury update vs. Colts
The Ravens are 2-0 but working through a number of injuries on both sides of the ball. Will running back Justice Hill be ready to go in Week 3?
By Ian Levy
The Baltimore Ravens are moving their way through the running back depth chart rather quickly. J.K. Dobbins' season ended in Week 1 when he suffered an Achilles tear. Now Justice Hill is questionable with a toe injury, missing practice this week.
The Ravens have gotten off to a 2-0 start but injuries are piling up. In addition to Dobbins and Hill, linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are listed on the injury report. On the defensive side, Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh and Marcus Williams all missed practice this week.
The Ravens offense leans heavily on the run and having Hill back on the field will give them another option against the Colts this week. In the first two games of the season, he's had 19 carries, most on the team, for 50 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Will he be ready to go for Week 3?
Ravens injury update: Justice Hill is Out for Week 3
Injury timeline: This is the first full week Hill has been dealing with the toe injury and he was held out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hill has been ruled out (along with a laundry list of other Ravens) for Week 3.
Expected return: Hill may have to miss Week 3 but reports are that it's not likely to be an extended absence which could imply he's back on the field for Week 4 at the latest.
Potential replacements: If Hill is unable to go, Gus Edwards will likely absorb the majority of his carries. Edwards has made the most of his opportunities so far this season, with 94 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Coach's quote: John Harbaugh declined to answer questions about Hill's status after Wednesday's practice, saying, "It's not anything to our advantage to talk about any of that stuff right now."